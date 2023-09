Comic Maria Bamford is down to 'Join Your Cult' Bamford has been part of five different 12-step programs, including groups for overeaters and sex and love addicts. In her new memoir, she jokes about anxiety, depression and the desire to fit in.

Author Interviews Comic Maria Bamford is down to 'Join Your Cult' Comic Maria Bamford is down to 'Join Your Cult' Listen · 36:32 36:32 Bamford has been part of five different 12-step programs, including groups for overeaters and sex and love addicts. In her new memoir, she jokes about anxiety, depression and the desire to fit in. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor