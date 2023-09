Minnesota is returning 1,400 acres of land to the Upper Sioux Community Minnesota is returning the Upper Sioux Agency State Park, once used for religious and communal ceremonies, to the Native people whose ancestors were killed on the land more than a century ago.

National Minnesota is returning 1,400 acres of land to the Upper Sioux Community Minnesota is returning 1,400 acres of land to the Upper Sioux Community Audio will be available later today. Minnesota is returning the Upper Sioux Agency State Park, once used for religious and communal ceremonies, to the Native people whose ancestors were killed on the land more than a century ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor