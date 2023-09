Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES has a brand new solo career — and a sound all her own NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of CHVRCHES, about launching her solo career with a performance at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

Music Interviews Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES has a brand new solo career — and a sound all her own NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of CHVRCHES, about launching her solo career with a performance at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor