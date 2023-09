Morning news brief Sudanese refugees in Chad scramble to survive. Judge rules floating border barrier in Texas must be removed. At least two defendants in the Ga. election interference case will go on trial next month.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:18 11:18 Sudanese refugees in Chad scramble to survive. Judge rules floating border barrier in Texas must be removed. At least two defendants in the Ga. election interference case will go on trial next month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor