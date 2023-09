Laufey's new album of love songs is called 'Bewitched' NPR's A Martinez speaks with singer Laufey about making jazz more accessible to younger generations. She has a new album called Bewitched.

Music News Laufey's new album of love songs is called 'Bewitched' Laufey's new album of love songs is called 'Bewitched' Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's A Martinez speaks with singer Laufey about making jazz more accessible to younger generations. She has a new album called Bewitched. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor