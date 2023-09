G20 invitations raise question dating back centuries: India or Bharat? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Suhasini Haidar of the Indian newspaper The Hindu, about Prime Minister Modi's government using a Sanskrit word to replace the name India on the G20 invitation.

G20 invitations raise question dating back centuries: India or Bharat? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Suhasini Haidar of the Indian newspaper The Hindu, about Prime Minister Modi's government using a Sanskrit word to replace the name India on the G20 invitation.