Construction workers in China accused of plowing a hole through the Great Wall China built the Great Wall more than 2,000 years ago to keep out invaders. In Shanxi province, two suspects allegedly widened a small, existing gap for a shortcut to get equipment to nearby work sites

Asia Construction workers in China accused of plowing a hole through the Great Wall Construction workers in China accused of plowing a hole through the Great Wall Listen · 0:27 0:27 China built the Great Wall more than 2,000 years ago to keep out invaders. In Shanxi province, two suspects allegedly widened a small, existing gap for a shortcut to get equipment to nearby work sites Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor