Hoarding may be increasing because of aging population, scarce mental health care Problems with hoarding are growing in the U.S due to an aging population. That's true especially in areas where there is a shortage of mental health providers.

National Hoarding may be increasing because of aging population, scarce mental health care Hoarding may be increasing because of aging population, scarce mental health care Listen · 4:24 4:24 Problems with hoarding are growing in the U.S due to an aging population. That's true especially in areas where there is a shortage of mental health providers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor