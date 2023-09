2 defendants in the Georgia election interference case will go on trial next month At least two of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case will go on trial in October. The trial will be live streamed and is expected to be a very complex case.

National 2 defendants in the Georgia election interference case will go on trial next month 2 defendants in the Georgia election interference case will go on trial next month Listen · 3:28 3:28 At least two of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case will go on trial in October. The trial will be live streamed and is expected to be a very complex case. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor