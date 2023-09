Online voting is very risky. But hundreds of thousands of people are already doing it Why don't we vote online? The general consensus has been toward paper ballots. However, more than 30 states quietly allow some form of internet voting, despite warnings from cybersecurity experts.

Politics Online voting is very risky. But hundreds of thousands of people are already doing it Online voting is very risky. But hundreds of thousands of people are already doing it Listen · 3:38 3:38 Why don't we vote online? The general consensus has been toward paper ballots. However, more than 30 states quietly allow some form of internet voting, despite warnings from cybersecurity experts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor