Animals Sneaky snacker in Australia munches nearly $4,000 worth of seedlings in a nursery Owner Humphrey Herington told the BBC he'd been mystified until he caught the critter red handed. The culprit was a koala bear — the nursery grows eucalyptus plants to shore-up koala habitat.