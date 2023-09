An inmate in Pennsylvania was able to escape by crab-walking up a prison wall NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ABC reporter Maggie Kent in Philadelphia about themanhunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison last week.

National An inmate in Pennsylvania was able to escape by crab-walking up a prison wall An inmate in Pennsylvania was able to escape by crab-walking up a prison wall Listen · 4:29 4:29 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ABC reporter Maggie Kent in Philadelphia about themanhunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison last week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor