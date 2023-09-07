Saba

Next up on Bullseye's Rap Month, we're passing the mic to Saba.

In 2018, the Chicago rapper released an album called Care for Me. He recorded the project in the wake of losing his cousin Walter. He and Walt were close. They were both members of Saba's crew, Pivot Gang. Walt even set him up on a blind prom date once.

Each song tells a different story about Walter, or what Saba dealt with after losing him. Saba says he didn't even realize he'd written an entire album about his cousin until he was halfway through recording it.

Prior to Care for Me, Saba was probably best known for the work he did on SoundCloud, or with rappers like Chance and Noname.

Saba wanted to follow Care For Me with another hit, just a few months after.

But work doesn't always work like that. Inspiration happens when it happens. And his life had changed more than he could've possibly imagined.

He didn't drop his next album until 2022. It was called Few Good Things, which was also beloved by critics.

Lately, Saba's been collaborating with another Chicagoan: No I.D., the iconic producer and DJ.

They've released two singles so far and hinted at even more music to come.

Saba joins Bullseye to talk about what it's like to collaborate with No I.D. and how Bone Thugs-In-Harmony influenced his music. Plus, he shares some music gear recommendations with us!