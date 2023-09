Mexico is set to make history by electing its first female president Mexico is on course to make history by electing its first female head of state in next year's elections — likely shattering a glass ceiling in a notoriously patriarchal society.

Latin America Mexico is set to make history by electing its first female president Mexico is set to make history by electing its first female president Listen · 4:24 4:24 Mexico is on course to make history by electing its first female head of state in next year's elections — likely shattering a glass ceiling in a notoriously patriarchal society. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor