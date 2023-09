Charter Spectrum subscribers can't watch ESPN's NFL coverage due to Disney dispute Football fans subscribed to Charter Spectrum's cable TV can't watch ESPN's NFL coverage due to a dispute with Disney that saw more than two dozen Disney-owned channels yanked from the service.

Television Charter Spectrum subscribers can't watch ESPN's NFL coverage due to Disney dispute Charter Spectrum subscribers can't watch ESPN's NFL coverage due to Disney dispute Listen · 4:08 4:08 Football fans subscribed to Charter Spectrum's cable TV can't watch ESPN's NFL coverage due to a dispute with Disney that saw more than two dozen Disney-owned channels yanked from the service. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor