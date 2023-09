Oil company wants to be a big player in carbon-sucking climate tech — with a catch Climate groups say the world needs to pull carbon dioxide from the sky and rapidly reduce oil production to hit climate goals. An oil company argues it can pull carbon instead of phasing out oil.

Climate Oil company wants to be a big player in carbon-sucking climate tech — with a catch Oil company wants to be a big player in carbon-sucking climate tech — with a catch Listen · 4:39 4:39 Climate groups say the world needs to pull carbon dioxide from the sky and rapidly reduce oil production to hit climate goals. An oil company argues it can pull carbon instead of phasing out oil. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor