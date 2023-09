Turkey's new foreign minister is a former spymaster A former spymaster is now steering Turkey's pivotal role in the world as it sits between east and west as its new foreign minister. He seems to be working to make a stormy region a little more stable.

Middle East Turkey's new foreign minister is a former spymaster Turkey's new foreign minister is a former spymaster Listen · 3:35 3:35 A former spymaster is now steering Turkey's pivotal role in the world as it sits between east and west as its new foreign minister. He seems to be working to make a stormy region a little more stable. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor