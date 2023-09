The new business of wildfire preparedness could grow to be massive Wildfires are a worsening danger — and a big business opportunity. From high-tech alarms to home retrofits, the industry around preparedness is nascent, fairly small, barely regulated, growing fast.

Business The new business of wildfire preparedness could grow to be massive The new business of wildfire preparedness could grow to be massive Listen · 4:24 4:24 Wildfires are a worsening danger — and a big business opportunity. From high-tech alarms to home retrofits, the industry around preparedness is nascent, fairly small, barely regulated, growing fast. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor