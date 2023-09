Weekly dose of wonder: The flavor and history of umami The fifth taste: What is it, and how does it make food taste delicious? Umami means "delicious taste," and refers to the savory, meaty flavor often found in fish broths, mushrooms and tomatoes.

Food Weekly dose of wonder: The flavor and history of umami Weekly dose of wonder: The flavor and history of umami Listen · 4:57 4:57 The fifth taste: What is it, and how does it make food taste delicious? Umami means "delicious taste," and refers to the savory, meaty flavor often found in fish broths, mushrooms and tomatoes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor