Where *hasn't* someone escaped from prison this week? Find out in the weekly quiz

Where *hasn't* someone escaped from prison this week? Test yourself in the quiz This week, there was news about the Stone Age and aged Stones. And the aged. And the stoned. It was also a big week for prison breaks. Were you paying attention?
This person is "crab-walking" out of custody. But where? Chester County District Attorney/Facebook Watch hide caption

This person is "crab-walking" out of custody. But where?

This week, it's raining flamingos! Is there an augur in the house? You might need one for this week's quiz, which has a question about bird behavior. An ancient Roman interpreter of omens won't help you with the rest, although that giraffe born without spots must mean something.

Meanwhile, there was news about the Stone Age and aged Stones. And the aged. And the stoned. (Some of them had to be. What else is there to do when you're trapped at a festival with poor Wi-Fi coverage?)

Labor Day came and went, but hot labor summer's not over. Neither is the hottest summer ever measured in the Northern Hemisphere.

You'll need to know about some of this to get a perfect 11. Good luck!

Correction Sept. 8, 2023

An earlier version of the homepage text for this story said it was a big week for escaped cons. Only one escapee was a convict.

