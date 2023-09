Former N.J. Gov. Christie makes another case to be the GOP presidential nominee Although he's a Republican, Chris Christie's views on Ukraine, abortion and other issues put him out of lockstep with many in the party.

Politics Former N.J. Gov. Christie makes another case to be the GOP presidential nominee Former N.J. Gov. Christie makes another case to be the GOP presidential nominee Listen · 4:37 4:37 Although he's a Republican, Chris Christie's views on Ukraine, abortion and other issues put him out of lockstep with many in the party. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor