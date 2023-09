Adeena Sussman's new cookbook includes Shabbat recipes from around the world NPR's Daniel Estrin visits cookbook author Adeena Sussman to talk about her latest book, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours.

Author Interviews Adeena Sussman's new cookbook includes Shabbat recipes from around the world Adeena Sussman's new cookbook includes Shabbat recipes from around the world Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Daniel Estrin visits cookbook author Adeena Sussman to talk about her latest book, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor