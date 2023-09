Biden will visit Hanoi to sign a deal bringing the 2 ex-enemies closer together President Biden is expected in Vietnam Sunday to sign a deal elevating diplomatic relations between the two former enemies — amid concern over China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Biden will visit Hanoi to sign a deal bringing the 2 ex-enemies closer together Biden will visit Hanoi to sign a deal bringing the 2 ex-enemies closer together Listen · 4:44 4:44 President Biden is expected in Vietnam Sunday to sign a deal elevating diplomatic relations between the two former enemies — amid concern over China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor