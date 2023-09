Sucking carbon dioxide out of the sky is moving from science fiction to reality Occidental Petroleum is investing in billion-dollar projects to suck carbon dioxide out of the sky. The effort is raising hopes — and eyebrows.

Business Sucking carbon dioxide out of the sky is moving from science fiction to reality Sucking carbon dioxide out of the sky is moving from science fiction to reality Listen · 3:58 3:58 Occidental Petroleum is investing in billion-dollar projects to suck carbon dioxide out of the sky. The effort is raising hopes — and eyebrows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor