Blinken ventured out of Ukraine's capital to see how people are trying to rebuild U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his trip to Ukraine Thursday by visiting a school where people were held captive, and talking to frontline sappers.

Europe Blinken ventured out of Ukraine's capital to see how people are trying to rebuild Blinken ventured out of Ukraine's capital to see how people are trying to rebuild Audio will be available later today. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his trip to Ukraine Thursday by visiting a school where people were held captive, and talking to frontline sappers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor