Woman, 92, finally gets a response to a message she wrote on an egg 72 years ago Mary Foss Starn, who packed eggs in Iowa, wrote her name and address on an egg, put it in a carton, and hoped to hear back. Decades later the egg was rediscovered, and Mary saw the Facebook post.

