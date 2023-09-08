The News Roundup For September 9, 2023

Another government shutdown is looming as the calendar shifts to the month of September. Congress has until the 30th to settle up on a short-term funding bill that would keep the lights on in Washington. There is a twist. The Biden administration is asking that an extra $44 billion be tacked onto whatever agreement Congress comes up with.

A federal judge ordered the state of Texas to remove floating barriers state officials erected in the middle of the Rio Grande River to thwart border crossings. Now, the state has until September 15.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is not making Donald Trump's life any easier. Smith has charged the former president with four counts over his attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. But a new court filing from Smith on Tuesday is alleging that Trump is making daily statements that "threaten to prejudice the jury pool in Washington."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reassure Ukrainian leaders that they could continue to count on American support in their fight against the Russian invasion. And North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to travel to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss their respective conflicts with the U.S.

In France a ban on abayas, a robe-like garment often worn by Muslim women, in schools caused 67 pupils across the country to be sent home as the country began its new school year this week.

And abortion restrictions grow in the United States, Mexico is moving in the opposite direction. The country's supreme court did away with all federal penalties and decriminalized abortion this week.

