'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself Hua Hsu won the Pulitzer Prize for Stay True, his memoir about identity, musical obsessions and the sudden tragic murder of a close friend. Originally broadcast Oct. 18, 2022.

Author Interviews 'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself 'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself Listen · 36:20 36:20 Hua Hsu won the Pulitzer Prize for Stay True, his memoir about identity, musical obsessions and the sudden tragic murder of a close friend. Originally broadcast Oct. 18, 2022. Hear The Original Interview Author Interviews 'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself 'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself Listen · 36:29 36:29 Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor