Part fairy tale, part horror, 'The Changeling' is a drama that mostly satisfies LaKeith Stanfield plays a young man who achieves his dreams and goals — only to have them descend into nightmares. While the ending of this Apple TV+ series underwlems, the acting keeps you watching.

Part fairy tale, part horror, 'The Changeling' is a drama that mostly satisfies LaKeith Stanfield plays a young man who achieves his dreams and goals — only to have them descend into nightmares. While the ending of this Apple TV+ series underwlems, the acting keeps you watching.