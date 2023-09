The Texas power grid struggles through heatwave Earlier this week, Texas came close to a blackout. Another heat wave had people using their air conditioners into the evenings because temperatures didn't cool off. The grid nearly couldn't keep up.

Energy The Texas power grid struggles through heatwave The Texas power grid struggles through heatwave Listen · 3:42 3:42 Earlier this week, Texas came close to a blackout. Another heat wave had people using their air conditioners into the evenings because temperatures didn't cool off. The grid nearly couldn't keep up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor