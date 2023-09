A traffic jam in the drought-stricken Panama Canal may affect global supply chains A drought is causing a slowdown in shipping traffic at the Panama Canal. It's introducing new problems for the global supply chain.

World A traffic jam in the drought-stricken Panama Canal may affect global supply chains A traffic jam in the drought-stricken Panama Canal may affect global supply chains Listen · 3:01 3:01 A drought is causing a slowdown in shipping traffic at the Panama Canal. It's introducing new problems for the global supply chain. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor