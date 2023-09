A U.K. soldier accused of terrorism escaped prison strapped under a truck A manhunt is on in the U.K. for a terror suspect whose cinematic prison break has captivated the country. Former soldier Daniel Khalife escaped from a London prison strapped under a food truck.

