Morocco's most powerful earthquake in over 100 years leaves hundreds dead An earthquake in Morocco has killed hundreds, with many more still unaccounted for. The U.S.G.S says it was the area's most powerful quake in more than a century.

Africa Morocco's most powerful earthquake in over 100 years leaves hundreds dead Morocco's most powerful earthquake in over 100 years leaves hundreds dead Listen · 3:29 3:29 An earthquake in Morocco has killed hundreds, with many more still unaccounted for. The U.S.G.S says it was the area's most powerful quake in more than a century. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor