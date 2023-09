How other Hollywood workers are being affected by the writers' and actors' strikes Much of Hollywood has been brought to a standstill by strikes. NPR's Scott Simon talks with boom operator Bryan Mendoza and location scout Doug Dresser.

Movies How other Hollywood workers are being affected by the writers' and actors' strikes How other Hollywood workers are being affected by the writers' and actors' strikes Listen · 4:54 4:54 Much of Hollywood has been brought to a standstill by strikes. NPR's Scott Simon talks with boom operator Bryan Mendoza and location scout Doug Dresser. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor