Why one man has spent much of life trying to climb a near-impossible summit Well known by rock climbers, Devil's Thumb stands about 9,000 feet high over the Gulf of Alaska. One man has spent much of his life trying to reach its summit.

Culture Why one man has spent much of life trying to climb a near-impossible summit Why one man has spent much of life trying to climb a near-impossible summit Listen · 3:57 3:57 Well known by rock climbers, Devil's Thumb stands about 9,000 feet high over the Gulf of Alaska. One man has spent much of his life trying to reach its summit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor