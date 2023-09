They fly animals on the brink of euthanasia to new homes and second chances NPR's Scott Simon talks with Petra Janney, of Amelia Air, a non-profit that helps fly animals from overcrowded shelters to areas of the country where they have a better chance of getting adopted.

Animals They fly animals on the brink of euthanasia to new homes and second chances They fly animals on the brink of euthanasia to new homes and second chances Listen · 5:02 5:02 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Petra Janney, of Amelia Air, a non-profit that helps fly animals from overcrowded shelters to areas of the country where they have a better chance of getting adopted. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor