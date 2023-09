How climate change is threatening a fishing community in coastal India For Mumbai's Koli people, the full moon marks the traditional end of the monsoon rains and a chance to return to the sea. Climate change is threatening their way of life.

Asia How climate change is threatening a fishing community in coastal India How climate change is threatening a fishing community in coastal India Audio will be available later today. For Mumbai's Koli people, the full moon marks the traditional end of the monsoon rains and a chance to return to the sea. Climate change is threatening their way of life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor