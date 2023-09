After shoppers' habits have changed, malls try to figure out what comes next Many malls have closed as retailers shut shop and moved online. But by thinking outside the box, some old malls are finding new life. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on September 6, 2023.)

Business After shoppers' habits have changed, malls try to figure out what comes next Many malls have closed as retailers shut shop and moved online. But by thinking outside the box, some old malls are finding new life. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on September 6, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor