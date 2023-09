Economists challenge maxim: For inflation to go down, unemployment needs to go up An economic rule of thumb has been that lowering the inflation rate leads to higher unemployment. But that has been weakening lately. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on September 6, 2023.)

Economy Economists challenge maxim: For inflation to go down, unemployment needs to go up An economic rule of thumb has been that lowering the inflation rate leads to higher unemployment. But that has been weakening lately. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on September 6, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor