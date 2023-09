UAW is in talks with automakers. Among its demands: a 4-day workweek Autoworkers and the Big 3 Detroit automakers are engaged in contract talks. Among the audacious proposals UAW President Shawn Fain has put forth: A 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay.

