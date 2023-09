Why the McFlurry machines at McDonald's are always broken How McFlurry machines got caught up in a battle between copyright law and a growing repair-it-yourself movement.

Business Why the McFlurry machines at McDonald's are always broken Why the McFlurry machines at McDonald's are always broken Audio will be available later today. How McFlurry machines got caught up in a battle between copyright law and a growing repair-it-yourself movement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor