John Powers reviews two films about the 1973 coup in Chile.

Fresh Air Trailblazing Black Model Bethann Hardison Trailblazing Black Model Bethann Hardison Listen · 45:17 45:17 We talk with Bethann Hardison about her 50+ year career as a trailblazer in the fashion world. She started modeling in the late '60s during the height of the Black is Beautiful movement. With her brown skin and short afro, Hardison describes herself as being the first "Black Black" looking model. Later, she was one of the first Black women to own a modeling agency. There's a new documentary about her life and career called Invisible Beauty.



John Powers reviews two films about the 1973 coup in Chile.