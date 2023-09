How much control should a government have over citizens' social media content? An appeals court has ruled against the Biden administration for contact with social media companies. NPR's Michel Martin talks about the ruling with Mark MacCarthy of the Brookings Institution.

Technology How much control should a government have over citizens' social media content? How much control should a government have over citizens' social media content? Listen · 4:15 4:15 An appeals court has ruled against the Biden administration for contact with social media companies. NPR's Michel Martin talks about the ruling with Mark MacCarthy of the Brookings Institution.