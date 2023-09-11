Resort in Montenegro is holding a contest looking for the laziest citizen

To win the contest, all you have to do is lie down longer than everybody else. Seven competitors remain from a starting lineup of 21 — now in a record smashing 24th day.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

You can fight a stereotype, or you can embrace it. The people of Montenegro have long labored under the reputation for being lazy. So 12 years ago, a resort owner in Brezna decided to hold a contest for the title of laziest citizen. All you have to do is lie down longer than everybody else. Seven competitors remained from a starting lineup of 21, heading into a record-smashing 24 days of sloth. It turns out being lazy is hard work.

It's MORNING EDITION.

