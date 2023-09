President Biden is wrapping up his Asia trip with a stop in Vietnam President Biden has spent the last several days in Asia. He was at the G20 Summit in India, and is now wrapping up his trip to Vietnam.

Asia President Biden is wrapping up his Asia trip with a stop in Vietnam President Biden is wrapping up his Asia trip with a stop in Vietnam Listen · 4:00 4:00 President Biden has spent the last several days in Asia. He was at the G20 Summit in India, and is now wrapping up his trip to Vietnam. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor