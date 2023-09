Seattle Mariner Julio Rodriguez is taking a swing at breakfast cuisine Fans of the center fielder can now enjoy Julio's — cereal with his face on the box. The food itself looks like Fruit Loops, and proceeds go to underprivileged youth.

