How Hawaii Is Keeping History And Culture In Mind As It Rebuilds : 1A Recovery and rebuilding efforts are underway in Hawaii a month after the deadly fires that swept through Maui. Some 115 people were killed and thousands were displaced by the fires which began in the town of Lahaina.

Along with the homes and businesses lost to the fires in Maui, cultural institutions are also struggling to rebuild.

The land around Lahaina is significant to Hawaii's history and heritage. A network of community leaders has kept Lahaina's cultural history intact. But with the fires came the destruction of that sacred land.

We discuss the impact of the cultural loss due to the Maui wildfires, and what rebuilding and recovery mean for Native Hawaiians.

How Hawaii Is Keeping History And Culture In Mind As It Rebuilds

In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.

In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The land around Lahaina is significant to Hawaii's history and heritage. It served as the first capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, and as the home of the Hawaiian royal family in the 19th century. A network of community leaders has kept Lahaina's cultural history intact. But with the fires came the destruction of that sacred land.

What does rebuilding and recovery mean for Native Hawaiians?

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Hawaii Public Radio's Ku'uwehi Hiraishi, and Author of "Local: A Memoir" Jessica Machado join us for the conversation.

