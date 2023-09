China's suffering real estate, construction sectors spark fear of economic stagnation China's post-pandemic recovery fell far short of the mark. Consumers are spending less. Their lack of confidence in the future is feeding a cycle of stagnation.

Asia China's suffering real estate, construction sectors spark fear of economic stagnation China's suffering real estate, construction sectors spark fear of economic stagnation Listen · 4:12 4:12 China's post-pandemic recovery fell far short of the mark. Consumers are spending less. Their lack of confidence in the future is feeding a cycle of stagnation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor