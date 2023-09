Biden ends Hanoi trip by making trade agreement with Vietnam President Biden visits Vietnam as part of an effort to improve relations with the Asian nation. Trade between the two former enemies has soared in recent years.

Politics Biden ends Hanoi trip by making trade agreement with Vietnam Biden ends Hanoi trip by making trade agreement with Vietnam Listen · 4:08 4:08 President Biden visits Vietnam as part of an effort to improve relations with the Asian nation. Trade between the two former enemies has soared in recent years.