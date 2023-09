Putin's meeting with Kim Jong Un is about getting weapons and ammunition, experts say NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jean Lee, the former Pyongyang bureau chief for the Associated Press, and Georgetown University's Angela Stent, about the upcoming meeting between Kim Jong Un and Putin.

World Putin's meeting with Kim Jong Un is about getting weapons and ammunition, experts say Putin's meeting with Kim Jong Un is about getting weapons and ammunition, experts say Listen · 7:03 7:03 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jean Lee, the former Pyongyang bureau chief for the Associated Press, and Georgetown University's Angela Stent, about the upcoming meeting between Kim Jong Un and Putin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor